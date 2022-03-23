Venkat Prabhu to make his Telugu debut

Bhuvanesh Chandar By

Express News Service

Filmmaker Venkat Prabhu, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Manmadha Leelai, has confirmed that his next project will be in Telugu.

“Yes, my next film will be in Telugu. Naga Chaitanya will be playing the lead and it will also have a slew of other stars. We are yet to confirm the rest of the cast and crew,” says the Mankatha filmmaker.

According to speculations, the film will be a multi-starrer and Pooja Hegde will be playing the female lead in it.

Venkat has also revealed that he is planning to remake his last Tamil film, the Silambarasan-starrer Maanaadu, as a Telugu-Hindi bilingual. The filmmaker’s upcoming film, Manmadha Leelai, which stars Ashok Selvan, Samyuktha Hegde, Riya Suman, and Smruthi Venkat will hit theatres on April 1.