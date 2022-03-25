STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'RRR' is the master storyteller's masterpiece, says Chiranjeevi

Chiranjeevi, who watched the movie 'RRR', showered praises on the team.

Published: 25th March 2022 05:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2022 05:29 PM   |  A+A-

Tollywood actor Chiranjeevi

Tollywood actor Chiranjeevi (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

HYDERABAD: Megastar Chiranjeevi, who is impressed with 'RRR', on Friday called it Rajamouli's masterpiece.

Chiranjeevi, who seems to have watched the movie 'RRR', showered praises on the team.

The 'Acharya' actor, who took to his social media handles on Friday, praised SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan, NTR, and others for delivering a mind-blowing movie like 'RRR'.

Chiranjeevi's tweet reads, "RRR is the Master Storyteller's Master Piece !! A Glowing & Mind-blowing testimony to @ssrajamouli 's Unparalleled Cinematic vision! Hats off to the Entire Team!! @RRRmovie", as he tags Ram Charan, NTR, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Olivia Morris, and others.

The movie stars Ram Charan and Jr. NTR as Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem respectively. Alia Bhatt has played an important role, while Olivia Morris appears in an equally important female lead role.

Directed by Rajamouli, 'RRR' is a fictional fragmentation of two unsung heroes from Indian history.

