'Radhe Shyam' to air on Prime Video from April 1

The digital premiere of 'Radhe Shyam' starting April 1 in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada

Published: 28th March 2022 04:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2022 04:44 PM   |  A+A-

Radhe Shyam poster (Photo | IANS)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Prabhas-starrer 'Radhe Shyam' will see its global premiere on Prime Video from April 1.

Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar and presented by Gopi Krishna Movies and produced by UV Creations, the romance drama also stars Pooja Hegde, Sachin Khedekar, Priyadarsi Pulikonda, Bhagyashree, Jagapathi Babu, Murali Sharma, Kunaal Roy Kapoor, Riddhi Kumar, Sasha Chettri, Sathyan and others.

The digital premiere of 'Radhe Shyam' starting April 1 in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada

It is a love saga of two individuals who are poles apart in their approach to life, where Vikram Aditya (Prabhas) follows fate and destiny who falls for Prerna (Pooja Hegde) who immensely believes in the power of science. Radhe Shyam will be available to stream on the service starting April 1 in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.

"Radhe Shyam is a story that echoes perfectly in this new age of boundless cinema" says actor Prabhas.

He continues, "Visionary director Radha Krishna, Pooja Hegde and our entire team has put in all heart and created this passionate labour of love for everyone to enjoy.

"I am very delighted to bring this saga closer to home with the digital release and hope to continue receiving all the adoration from audiences worldwide."

