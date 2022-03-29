STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Telugu

Radhe Shyam to hit Prime Video on April 1

Prime Video has announced that Prabhas-Pooja Hedge-starrer Radhe Shyam will be available to stream on the service starting April 1, 2022, in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. 

Published: 29th March 2022 02:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2022 02:34 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Prime Video has announced that Prabhas-Pooja Hedge-starrer Radhe Shyam will be available to stream on the service starting April 1, 2022, in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. 

Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar and produced by UV Creations and T-Series, the romantic fantasy also stars Bhagyashree, Sachin Khedekar and Kunal Roy Kapur. It is a love saga of two individuals who are poles apart in their approach to life, where Vikram Aditya (Prabhas), who follows fate and destiny, falls for Prerna (Pooja Hegde), who immensely believes in the power of science. 

“I am very delighted to bring this saga closer to home with the digital release and hope to continue receiving all the adoration from audiences,” said Prabhas.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Radhe Shyam Amazon Prime UV Creations Telugu Prabhas
India Matters
Candidates queuing up for NEET counselling. (File photo| Radhakrishnan, Express)
Has NEET served the purpose of its creation?
Forest officials and Railway Protection Force personnel at work to nab the leopard
Leopard rode goods train to reach Bengaluru?
Representational Image
At last, Irulas get permission to sell snake venom
The 75-year-old bookstore, Higginbotham’s, on MG Road in Thiruvananthapuram | B P Deepu
Kerala capital’s beloved bookstore downs shutters after 75 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp