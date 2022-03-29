Radhe Shyam to hit Prime Video on April 1

By Express News Service

Prime Video has announced that Prabhas-Pooja Hedge-starrer Radhe Shyam will be available to stream on the service starting April 1, 2022, in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.

Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar and produced by UV Creations and T-Series, the romantic fantasy also stars Bhagyashree, Sachin Khedekar and Kunal Roy Kapur. It is a love saga of two individuals who are poles apart in their approach to life, where Vikram Aditya (Prabhas), who follows fate and destiny, falls for Prerna (Pooja Hegde), who immensely believes in the power of science.

“I am very delighted to bring this saga closer to home with the digital release and hope to continue receiving all the adoration from audiences,” said Prabhas.