STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Telugu

Varun Tej, Sakshi Vaidya team up for Praveen’s next

Set in Europe, the film, tentatively titled VT 12, will go on floors in the third week of April

Published: 29th March 2022 02:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2022 02:35 PM   |  A+A-

By Murali Krishna CH
Express News Service

We had reported earlier that actor Varun Tej will be teaming up with director Praveen Sattaru for an action entertainer. The film, tentatively titled VT 12, was launched on Monday in the presence of the actor’s parents, Naga Babu and Padmaja, in Hyderabad. 

Set in Europe, VT 12 has Sakshi Vaidya as the female lead. The principal photography will commence in the third week of April.“Praveen and his team will jet off to Europe for location recce on April 10. The film will entirely be shot in the picturesque locales of Europe. Varun will go for a makeover to play the part,” says a source close to Praveen.

VT 12 is being bankrolled by BVSN Prasad and Bapineedu under SVCC banner. Music of the film is by Mickey J Meyer. In addition to this film, Varun will also be seen in Ghani and F3.Praveen, on the other hand, is directing Nagarjuna Akkineni in an action thriller The Ghost. The film’s new schedule will commence later this week in Ooty.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Varun Tej Action entertainer SWCC The Ghost
India Matters
Candidates queuing up for NEET counselling. (File photo| Radhakrishnan, Express)
Has NEET served the purpose of its creation?
Forest officials and Railway Protection Force personnel at work to nab the leopard
Leopard rode goods train to reach Bengaluru?
Representational Image
At last, Irulas get permission to sell snake venom
The 75-year-old bookstore, Higginbotham’s, on MG Road in Thiruvananthapuram | B P Deepu
Kerala capital’s beloved bookstore downs shutters after 75 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp