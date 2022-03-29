STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Telugu

Vijay Deverakonda on new pan India film 'JGM': Lucky that I am getting such scripts

"National cinema" excites him the most, the 32-year-old actor said.

Published: 29th March 2022 06:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2022 06:40 PM   |  A+A-

Vijay Deverakonda

Telugu actor Vijay Deverakonda (Photo | Facebook)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Vijay Deverakonda on Tuesday said he is going "all out" with "JGM", a pan India action movie that reunites the actor with his "Liger" director Puri Jagannadh.

The actor, who shot to nationwide fame courtesy Telugu films "Arjun Reddy" and "Dear Comrade", said his desire to entertain audiences across the country has only grown over the years.

"If you can tell a story to a whole country then why not? But at the same time, the audience back home is also very important. Any film that I do, we want everyone to enjoy it and be entertained by it.

"It is not easy to always find a story that works for an entire country because they are rooted (in the milieu) and it makes no sense to scale it. I am lucky that I am getting such (pan India) scripts. I have always enjoyed performing for the biggest audience," Deverakonda told reporters.

He was speaking at the press conference about the announcement of "JGM" here.

"National cinema" excites him the most, the 32-year-old actor said.

"I knew I wanted to do cinema, when I did theatre it was one auditorium and I knew it (a stage play) could fill thousands of auditoriums. I wanted the biggest stage and that excites me. So national cinema, Indian cinema... satisfies the desire in me. I will go for it and I am going all out."

The actor also thanked filmmaker SS Rajamouli for opening the doors to pan Indian cinema with his superhit "Baahubali" film franchise.

"Pan Indian films were made before but it was 'Baahubali' which showed us what is possible," he said, adding that these movies will soon be termed "Indian films".

"We have a huge population and it is one of India's biggest strengths. I always wondered why Hollywood films are made on such a big budget or why are stars there bigger stars? And it is only because more people speak English and watch English films.

"Are they more talented than us? I don't believe so. We are equally or more talented than them. They are just bigger stars because more people watch their films and know their language," Deverakonda emphasised.

It is only through unity that the Indian film industry can grow more powerful and reach greater heights, he said.

"In two years, if films continue to perform like 'Baahubali', 'RRR', and 'Pushpa' then Hollywood will be knocking at our doors to collaborate with them," the actor added.

Speaking about their new film "JGM", director Jagannadh described the project as "a patriotic film" and his dream project.

"I have been waiting for a chance to make it for many years and finally it is happening because of Vijay. It is a fictional story, it is patriotic war movie. It is a soldier's dream," the filmmaker added.

Jagannadh, who has written the film, will also produce the project with Charmme Kaur under their banner Puri Connects and Vamshi Paidipally of Srikara Studio.

The shoot of "JGM" will commence next month across multiple international locations.

Actor-turned-producer Kaur said the film is being made on a large scale.

"It has many war sequences. We have a lot of challenges. We hope it becomes one of the most prestigious films of Indian cinema. We need love and support," she added.

Before "JGM", Deverakonda is awaiting the release of "Liger", another pan India film.

Backed by Hindi filmmaker Karan Johar, the sports action film is scheduled to be released on August 25. It also stars Ananya Panday and Mike Tyson.

Deverakonda said he is happy with the love he has been receiving from the Hindi-speaking market even before the release of "Liger".

"People have made me aware that there is this huge following and I am happy to know that it exists. But having said that, I don't feel any kind of pressure with 'Liger' because I know it's a sure hit. I am just waiting for the film to be released," he added.

"JGM" will be released on August 3, 2023, in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vijay Deverakonda JGM Puri Jagannadh Liger
India Matters
Candidates queuing up for NEET counselling. (File photo| Radhakrishnan, Express)
Has NEET served the purpose of its creation?
Forest officials and Railway Protection Force personnel at work to nab the leopard
Leopard rode goods train to reach Bengaluru?
Representational Image
At last, Irulas get permission to sell snake venom
The 75-year-old bookstore, Higginbotham’s, on MG Road in Thiruvananthapuram | B P Deepu
Kerala capital’s beloved bookstore downs shutters after 75 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp