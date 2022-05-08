Chiranjeevi's beautiful video for mom on Mother's Day

HYDERABAD: On Mother's Day, megastar Chiranjeevi, who recently appeared in 'Acharya', has uploaded a beautiful video of his mother Anjana Devi. The 'Daddy' actor posted an emotional video to his social media accounts earlier on Sunday.
In it, he and his brothers Pawan Kalyan and Naga Babu greet their mother on the set of one of their movies and share a nice lunch. The video has now gone viral on social media, as the 'mega' bond touches the hearts of their fans.
Chiranjeevi is now working on a number of films, including 'Godfather', 'Bholaa Shankar', 'Chiru 154', and others.
HYDERABAD: On Mother's Day, megastar Chiranjeevi, who recently appeared in 'Acharya', has uploaded a beautiful video of his mother Anjana Devi. The 'Daddy' actor posted an emotional video to his social media accounts earlier on Sunday.
O
P
E
N
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Mumbai woman dies while trekking in Nepal; body to be brought home on Sunday night
Rajasthan Police in Noida to arrest scribe Aman Chopra for 'hurting' religious sentiments
Star cast hits Mumbai streets to promote 'Modern Love Mumbai'
'BJP failed in ensuring national security': AAP after Khalistan flags at HP assembly gate
Patriotism, unease mix as Russia marks Victory Day in World War II
Protect the body: Ukraine volunteers craft armour, camouflage