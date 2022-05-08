STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Telugu

Chiranjeevi's beautiful video for mom on Mother's Day

The video has now gone viral on social media, as the 'mega' bond touches the hearts of their fans.

Published: 08th May 2022 04:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2022 04:05 PM   |  A+A-

HYDERABAD: On Mother's Day, megastar Chiranjeevi, who recently appeared in 'Acharya', has uploaded a beautiful video of his mother Anjana Devi. The 'Daddy' actor posted an emotional video to his social media accounts earlier on Sunday.

In it, he and his brothers Pawan Kalyan and Naga Babu greet their mother on the set of one of their movies and share a nice lunch. The video has now gone viral on social media, as the 'mega' bond touches the hearts of their fans.

Chiranjeevi is now working on a number of films, including 'Godfather', 'Bholaa Shankar', 'Chiru 154', and others.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chiranjeevi Acharya Daddy Social media Godfather
India Matters
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
BJP IT cell continues to chase Rahul Gandhi: New video takes to Twitter
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Domestic LPG cylinder price hiked by Rs 50
Officials found rotten fish in eight of the 50 boxes that arrived in a truck from Kanyakumari on Saturday. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Kerala Food Safety Department seizes 200kg of rotten sardine from Kasaragod fish market
Zomato. (File Photo)
Zomato eats up investors' wealth by Rs 88,000 crore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp