'Makers were serious on Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan's biopic', says martyr's father

Bala Chauhan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The much-waited multilingual biopic on martyr Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan -- ‘Major’ -- has Telugu actor Adivi Sesh playing the lead role of the hero of 26/11. The actor has also written the script for the film.

Major Unnikrishnan's father, K Unnikrishnan, told The New Indian Express that the filmmakers of 'Major', including Sesh, met him three years ago about the biopic on his illustrious son.

"Initially, I didn’t agree to their film, but in due course of time, I realised that they were serious. Many similar offers had come in the past, but there was an element of seriousness in these people. We had few meetings with Adivi Sesh because he wanted to know about Sandeep," said Unnikrishnan.

He added that the film crew spent a lot of time getting to know his son better. "They also got in touch with Sandeep's teachers at the Frank Anthony Public School, where he had studied from nursery to Class 12 and met his coursemates and friends," he added.

Going down the memory lane of thoughts of their only child, who gave the supreme sacrifice for the sake of the country during the Mumbai carnage, was not easy for the parents. "It is not easy to describe Sandeep. I told them that we had brought him up like any other child. He had some good qualities," said the father of the 26/11 martyr.

Biopic to be released in three languages

Unnikrishnan added that besides helping the filmmakers with information on their son, he and his wife Dhanlaxmi were not directly involved in the making of the movie. "We only asked the filmmakers to take necessary and statutory permission from the government authorities and avoid any controversies," he added.

The trailer of 'Major' was launched in Hyderabad on May 9. The biopic will be released in three languages: Hindi, Telugu and Malayalam on June 3.