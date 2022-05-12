STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Telugu

Stage is set for OTT release of 'RRR'

The film will be available in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada on the platform, with a Hindi version coming soon.

Published: 12th May 2022 01:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2022 01:28 PM   |  A+A-

RRR

RRR poster (Photo | IANS)

By IANS

HYDERABAD: Jr NTR and Ram Charan's epic 'RRR' will be released on ZEE5 on May 20. 'RRR' the S.S. Rajamouli-directed film that took the country by storm with its box office receipts will now be released on OTT a few months after its worldwide theatrical release.

Despite the fact that the producers have kept the details of 'RRR's OTT release under wraps for the time being, it is expected that they will make an official announcement soon.

The film will be available in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada on the platform, with a Hindi version coming soon.

The blockbuster starred Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Samuthirakani, Olivia Morris, Shriya Saran, and others, and was produced on a large scale by DVV Danayya. MM Keeravaani composed the film's music.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
RRR Jr NTR Ram Charan ZEE5 OTT
India Matters
Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. (Photo | T P Sooraj)
India needs stronger Opposition: Sri Sri Ravi Shankar 
Ravindra Jadeja (Photo | PTI)
CSK unfollow all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja on Instagram amid rumours of rift
Taj Mahal (File Photo | PTI)
BJP MP Diya Kumari claims Land on which Taj Mahal was built originally belonged to Jaipur Royals
Image for representational purpose only.
RPF constable saves lives of two women who fell from moving train in Bhubaneswar railway station

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp