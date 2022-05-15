YouTuber Srikanth Reddy files complaint against Tollywood artiste Karate Kalyani

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Tollywood artiste Karate Kalyani and YouTuber Srikanth Reddy on Saturday approached the SR Nagar police, with complaints against each other. According to police sources, Kalyani had slapped Srikanth Reddy, accusing him of posting vulgar content on YouTube.

The sources said that the charges levelled by film artiste against the YouTuber attract provisions of Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) while Srikanth Reddy's charges against Kalyani attract provisions of Sections 323, 448 (house-trespass) and 506 of the IPC. Meanwhile, a victim of the actress who suffered a loss of `3.5 lakh took to Twitter thanking the SR Nagar SHO and city police for prompt response and delivering justice.