STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Telugu

Kiara Advani not approached for Prabhas-starrer 'Spirit'

Kiara Advani has denied being approached for superstar Prabhas' next titled 'Spirit' directed by 'Arjun Reddy' fame Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

Published: 16th May 2022 05:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2022 05:50 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Kiara Advani

Bollywood actress Kiara Advani (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Kiara Advani has denied being approached for superstar Prabhas' next titled 'Spirit' directed by 'Arjun Reddy' fame Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

A statement issued on behalf of Kiara by her spokesperson stated: "In the wake of recent reports and speculations about Sandeep Reddy Vanga's upcoming film starring Prabhas, as Kiara Advani's spokesperson would like to clear the air about the matter."

"Kiara has not been approached for the film nor has there been any conversation about the same."

The spokesperson added that if in case of any update, the actress and her team "would officially announce and inform everyone and "to refrain from indulging in rumours."

Kiara is currently busy promoting her upcoming film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', which also stars Kartik Aaryan and Tabu.

'Spirit' will hit the floors once Prabhas wraps up his current commitments - 'Project K' and 'Salaar'.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kiara Advani spirit Prabhas
India Matters
Firefighters try to douse a fire which broke out in a building at Mundka, in West Delhi, Friday, May 13, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Mundka fire: Charred human remains found during search operation, owners arrested
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
To control domestic prices, India bans wheat exports with immediate effect
Congress president Sonia Gandhi addressing delegates at the chintan shivir in Udaipur on Friday. Mark the faux pas on the Dandi march picture on the backdrop. It is in reverse. (PTI)
Congress gets smarter logo but Gandhi march faux pas may get it the stick
Representational Image. (Photo| P Jawahar, EPS)
National Education Policy: Ancient science part of engineering textbook 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp