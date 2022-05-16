STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Telugu

Pics of Sai Pallavi watching movie in disguise go viral

'Fidaa' actress Sai Pallavi, who will be next seen in Rana Daggubati-starrer 'Virata Parvam', was spotted in a movie hall in disguise.

Published: 16th May 2022 06:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2022 06:08 PM   |  A+A-

Actress Sai Pallavi

Actress Sai Pallavi

By IANS

HYDERABAD: 'Fidaa' actress Sai Pallavi, who will be next seen in Rana Daggubati-starrer 'Virata Parvam', was spotted in a movie hall in disguise.

Earlier on Sunday, Sai Pallavi was spotted with her face and head covered with a scarf in a simple outfit, that went viral yesterday. Sai Pallavi was spotted watching Mahesh Babu's recently released movie 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata', at a theatre in Banjara Hills, according to reports.

It seems like during the screening of the movie, no one noticed her, but the image of her exiting caught the attention of many.

Sai Pallavi, who had a prominent role in the Nani-starrer 'Shyam Singha Roy', had previously also watched her film in a theatre in disguise.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sai Pallavi
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | AP)
Surge in jet fuel prices set to make flights costly
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram (L) and his son MP Karti Chidambaram. (Photo | PTI)
CBI conducts multiple raids at P Chidambaram, son Karti's residential, official premises
Chetana Raj
22-year-old actress dies after cosmetic surgery in Bengaluru, cops file FIR against clinic
Image used for representational purpose. (File photo| EPS)
‘Nightmares’ force UP thieves to return stolen idols

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp