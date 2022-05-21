STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Bigg Boss Non-Stop': Bindu Madhavi first woman to win title

Published: 21st May 2022 03:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2022 03:12 PM   |  A+A-

Bindu Madhavi (Photo | IANS)

By IANS

HYDERABAD: The grand finale of Telugu's OTT version of 'Bigg Boss' is now wrapped up as Bindu Madhavi lifted the title for the first season of 'Bigg Boss Non-stop'. 

There were seven finalists in attendance, as well as the host, Nagarjuna. The top five contestants remained after Baba Bhaskar and Anil Rathod were eliminated in the first round of the finale.

Mitraw Sharma finished fifth, while Ariyana, who finished fourth, took the suitcase containing ten lakh rupees because she knew her chances of winning the title were slim to none.

Siva, on the other hand, was the third-best candidate, and Nagarjuna made him another intriguing offer. Siva may be cast in the upcoming season of 'Bigg Boss Telugu,' dubbed 'Bigg Boss Telugu 6', according to Nagarjuna.

Bindu Madhavi is the winner of the first season of the reality show's OTT series, with Akhil Sarthak, who was the runner-up in 'Bigg Boss Telugu 4', remaining in the same runner-up position for 'Bigg Boss Non-stop' as well.

The grand finale of 'Bigg Boss Non-Stop' will begin streaming on Disney+ Hotstar at 6 p.m. on Saturday.

