Meeting between Lokesh Kanagaraj and Mahesh Babu sparks speculation

According to reports, Mahesh Babu may be interested in working on this project with Lokesh Kanagaraj if everything falls into place.

Published: 22nd May 2022 04:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2022 04:47 PM   |  A+A-

Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu

By IANS

HYDERABAD: The news that director Lokesh Kanagaraj met Mahesh Babu recently during his visit to Hyderabad for the promotions of 'Vikram' starring Kamal Haasan, is causing quite a stir in Tollywood circles.

The two had an hour-long conversation, according to industry insiders.

Mahesh Babu has unquestionably established himself as one of the most bankable actors in recent years. His appeal to both young people and families is unparalleled.

On the other hand, director Lokesh Kanagaraj is on a roll, with back-to-back superhits to match Mahesh's incredible run.

As a result, the pairing appears to be advantageous to both.

For now, Mahesh Babu will soon join Trivikram Srinivas for 'SSMB28', which will have actress Pooja Hegde as the heroine. Later, the 'Nani' actor will act under SS Rajamouli's direction, which marks their first-time collaboration.

Lokesh Kanagaraj currently awaits the release of 'Vikram'.

