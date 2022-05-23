STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
First schedule of Samantha-Vijay Deverakonda starrer 'Kushi' wraps up

The duo is expected to create a magical love tale in 'Kushi', as the audience waits to witness their chemistry on screen.

'Kushi'(Photo | Instagram)

By IANS

'Kushi', a romantic love story directed by Shiva Nirvana, stars Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu as the lead pair. The team's first schedule has now been completed in Kashmir, according to the latest information.

The film's director announced the same, as he shared a couple of pictures from the sets of the movie, on his social media profiles.

"Amazing first schedule in Kashmir. Thankyou Vijay Deverakonda, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Vennela Kishore, Saranya Pradeep, and whole Kushiteam," Shiva Nirvana said in a tweet.

Audiences reacted well to the recently released first look poster from the Samantha and Vijay Deverakonda-starrer. The duo is expected to create a magical love tale in 'Kushi', as the audience waits to witness their chemistry on screen.



Murali Sharma, Jayaram, Sachin Khedakar, Saranya Pradeep, Vennela Kishore, and others starred in the film, which is being produced by Mythri Movie Makers. The music director for this multilingual film is Hesham Abdul Wahab, and it is set to be released on December 23.

