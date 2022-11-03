Home Entertainment Telugu

Chiranjeevi's 'God Father' to stream on Netflix

The Telugu remake was released in theatres on October 5. It opened to positive reception and earned Rs 38 crores on day one.

Published: 03rd November 2022 03:29 PM

A still from the newly released Telugu film, 'God Father' starring Chiranjeevi in the lead role.

By Express News Service

God Father, the recently released Telugu film starring Chiranjeevi in the lead role, will be available for streaming on Netflix from November 19, the platform announced on social media on Wednesday.

God Father was released in theatres on October 5. The film is the official Telugu remake of the Malayalam hit film Lucifer, starring Mohanlal. The Telugu remake opened to positive reception and earned Rs 38 crores on day one.

Backed by Konidela Productions and Megaa Super Good Films, Salman Khan plays a crucial role in this big-ticket film which also features actors Nayanthara, Puri Jagannadh and Satya Dev in pivotal roles. 

God Father is a fight for succession as the leader of the ruling party dies. As a huge vacuum is left, the film is a battle for power where the lines between good and bad get blurred.

The political action thriller is directed by filmmaker Mohan Raja. The political action film's technical crew includes cinematographer Nirav Shah, music composer SS Thaman and art director Suresh Selvarajan.

Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi has a couple of projects he is working currently on. He has Bhola Shankar, which is again a remake, of the Tamil film Vedalam. The film is helmed by Meher Ramesh and has Keerthy Suresh and Tamannaah Bhatia.

Chiranjeevi is also collaborating with Mythri Movie Makers for Waltair Veerayya, directed by Bobby Kolli. The film is expected to hit screens on Sankranthi 2023.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

TAGS
God Father Chiranjeevi Telugu remake Salman Khan Nayanthara political action thriller
