Naga Shaurya's next project announced

By Express News Service

Actor Naga Shaurya, on Thursday, announced his 24th film, tentatively titled NS24, which is set to be directed by SS Arunachalam, the makers announced on Thursday.

The upcoming film is expected to be an action entertainer, with some emotional and fun elements.

It will be backed by Srinivasa Rao Chintalapudi, Vijay Kumar Chintalapudi and Ashok Kumar Chintalapudi under the Vaishnavi Films banner.

Besides direction, Arunachalam has also written the story and screenplay of the film. The makers are yet to announce the other cast and crew members of the film soon.

Meanwhile, Naga Shaurya was last seen in the Telugu film Krishna Vrinda Vihari, which is currently available for streaming on Netflix. The actor also has a film with debutant director Pawan Basamsetti, which was launched recently.

The yet-to-be-titled film is set to be a comedy commercial entertainer and will go on floors soon. The actor also has Phalana Abbai Phalana Ammai, Nari Nari Naduma Murari, and Police Vari Hecharika.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

