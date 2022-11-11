Home Entertainment Telugu

'RRR''s Naatu Naatu song under Oscar predictions for Best Original Song nominees

According to a Variety report, the other frontrunner in the category includes Rihanna's Life Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever which she co-wrote with Ryan Coogler and Ludwig Goransson.

Published: 11th November 2022 04:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2022 04:56 PM   |  A+A-

NAATU NAATU

A dance still of 'Naatu Naatu' from the Telugu blockbuster 'RRR'

By Express News Service

While it is already said and established that the success of SS Rajamouli's RRR is not only limited within the boundaries of India but also received stupendous reception across other countries and the West as well.

Not only the film, but the music of RRR is also having a better reach, and the Naatu Naatu song from RRR is finding a place in Oscar predictions under the Best Original Song category.

The album of RRR is composed by MM Keeravani, with Naatu Naatu written by Chandrabose. It is sung by Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava. The song features actors Ram Charan and Junior NTR as they dance to the fast-paced beats of the song with camaraderie.

Apart from Rihanna's song, the category will also have competition from Billie Eilish and Finneas' Nobody Like U from Turning Red and Hold by Hand by Lady Gaga from Top Gun: Maverick.

Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift also has two shots for the Oscar nominations with the short film, All Too Well and Carolina.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

