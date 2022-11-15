Home Entertainment Telugu

Andhra Pradesh Governor, CM, others mourn actor Krishna's demise 

Condoling the death of the veteran Telugu star, the Governor said Krishna acted in several films that created social awareness on different issues.

Published: 15th November 2022 12:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2022 12:05 PM   |  A+A-

Veteran Telugu actor Krishna.

Veteran Telugu actor Krishna.

By PTI

AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Leader of the Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu and a host of others including Tamil top actor Rajinikanth on Tuesday mourned the death of 'superstar' Krishna.

Condoling the death of the veteran Telugu star, the Governor said Krishna acted in several films that created social awareness on different issues.

"As an actor, producer, director and film studio owner, Krishna's services to the Telugu film industry will be memorable. He left an indelible mark in people's hearts through his display of varied roles in over 350 films," the Governor said in a statement.

Jagan Mohan Reddy offered condolences to Krishna's son, actor Mahesh Babu and other members of the bereaved family.

"The Andhra James Bond had a large following in his long innings in Tollywood. The actor has immortalized the role of (revolutionary freedom fighter) Alluri Sitarama Raju in the film and had many blockbusters in his illustrious career," the Chief Minister said in his tribute to the departed actor.

Telugu Desam chief Chandrababu Naidu said a magnificent era in Telugu films has come to an end with the demise of Krishna.

"He was a gentleman, producers' hero and a superstar. Krishna himself was a daring producer who pioneered technology in Telugu films," Naidu said.

Jana Sena chief K Pawan Kalyan and Political Affairs Committee Chairman Nadendla Manohar also expressed grievance over Krishna's demise and offered condolences to the bereaved family.

Besides as an actor, Krishna also left a mark in public service as a member of Parliament, Kalyan said.

Actor-MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna, in his condolence message, noted that Krishna was the pioneer in introducing cowboy and secret agent characters in Telugu movies.

Condoling the death of the veteran actor, Rajinikanth said in a tweet, "The demise of Krishna Garu is a great loss to the Telugu film industry, working with him in 3 films are memories I will always cherish. My heartfelt condolences to his family. May his soul rest in peace @urstrulyMahesh."

Top producer Anil Sunkara recalled that the superstar was behind his foray into movies.

"He gave a new meaning to stardom by being so down-to-earth and humane. Be it a cowboy, James Bond, farmer, revolutionary, Krishna adorned each role with ease and versatility," Sunkara said and offered condolences to Mahesh Babu.

BJP state general secretary S Vishnuvardhan Reddy also condoled the demise of Krishna.

The veteran actor Krishna died early on Tuesday at a Hyderabad-based private super-speciality hospital where he was undergoing treatment following a cardiac arrest.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Krishna Actor Krishna Teulugu Mahesh Babu Death Condolence
India Matters
Former Maharashtra minister Jitendra Awhad Jitendra Awhad (Photo | Facebook)
NCP leader Jitendra Awhad to resign as MLA over 'fake' cases against him
Jignesh Mevani (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Gujarat polls: Congress declares 39 candidates in 5th, 6th lists; fields Jignesh Mevani from Vadgam 
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
25-yr-old UP man arrested for raping college student that led to her death
AAP leader and businessman Vijay Nair. (File Photo | PTI)
Delhi Excise policy case: ED arrests Vijay Nair, Abhishek Boinpally

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp