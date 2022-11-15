Home Entertainment Telugu

PM Modi mourns death of Telugu actor Krishna 

He said in this sad hour his thoughts are with Mahesh Babu, the superstar son of Krishna, and his entire family.

Published: 15th November 2022 01:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2022 01:51 PM   |  A+A-

He said in this sad hour his thoughts are with Mahesh Babu, the superstar son of Krishna, and his entire family.

PM Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday condoled the death of veteran Telugu film actor Krishna and said his demise is a colossal loss to the world of cinema and entertainment.

"Krishna Garu was a legendary superstar, who won hearts of people through his versatile acting and lively personality. His demise is a colossal loss to the world of cinema and entertainment," Modi tweeted.

He said in this sad hour his thoughts are with Mahesh Babu, the superstar son of Krishna, and his entire family.

The veteran actor, 80, died early on Tuesday at a Hyderabad-based private super-specialty hospital where he was undergoing treatment following a cardiac arrest.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Narendra Modi Actor Krishna Mahesh Babu Telugu
India Matters
Former Maharashtra minister Jitendra Awhad Jitendra Awhad (Photo | Facebook)
NCP leader Jitendra Awhad to resign as MLA over 'fake' cases against him
Jignesh Mevani (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Gujarat polls: Congress declares 39 candidates in 5th, 6th lists; fields Jignesh Mevani from Vadgam 
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
25-yr-old UP man arrested for raping college student that led to her death
AAP leader and businessman Vijay Nair. (File Photo | PTI)
Delhi Excise policy case: ED arrests Vijay Nair, Abhishek Boinpally

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp