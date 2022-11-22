Home Entertainment Telugu

OTT film 'Intinti Ramayanam', a tale of middle-class life in rural Telangana

Featuring an ensemble cast, including Naresh, Rahul Ramakrishnan, Navya Swamy, Gangavva and Bithri Sathi in prominent roles, the film is directed and written by Suresh Naredla.

By IANS

HYDERABAD: A closer look into the familial bonds is all set to unfold in the OTT original Telugu movie, 'Intinti Ramayanam'. OTT platform Aha's latest original film will begin streaming on December 16.

The digital streaming platform launched the film poster on Monday. 'Intinti Ramayanam' is a tale that is centred around family life in middle-class Indian rural life.

Set in a backdrop against Karimnagar, Telangana, the close-knit family of Ramulu (Naresh) begin to doubt each other when they suddenly face a problem, and their hidden motivations and ambitions surface and create a domino effect on family members.

Featuring an ensemble cast, including Naresh, Rahul Ramakrishnan, Navya Swamy, Gangavva and Bithri Sathi in prominent roles, the film is directed and written by Suresh Naredla.

The movie also marks the OTT debut of Sithara Entertainment's, the makers of the popular movies 'DJ Tillu' and 'Bheemla Nayak'.

Commenting on their OTT debut, Sithara Entertainment's Suryadevara Naga Vamsi said: "Our latest film, an Aha original in Telugu, 'Intinti Ramayanam', is a story with intricate storytelling, interspersed with human emotions and several life lessons that continue to be with the audiences long after they have finished watching the movie. It's a familiar world, however, nothing is quite as it seems."

