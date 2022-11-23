NC22 makers drop new poster of Naga Chaitanya's film with Venkat Prabhu

Home Entertainment Telugu

The poster features Naga Chaitanya as a low-ranking cop with a fierce look.

By Express News Service

The pre-look of NC22, the upcoming film starring Naga Chaitanya in the lead role, was released by the makers on social media on Tuesday.

The poster features Naga Chaitanya as a low-ranking cop with a fierce look. The fellow cops are seen using guns and manpower to hold down his rage. The film’s first look will be out on Wednesday, for the occasion of the actor’s birthday.

Directed by Venkat Prabhu, the upcoming film will be a Tamil-Telugu bilingual which will be the first time the director is working with Naga Chaitanya. NC22 features Arvind Swamy as the antagonist, with Krithi Shetty playing the female lead.

The film also features Sarathkumar, Sampath, Priyamani, Premji Amaren, Premi Vishwanath, Vennela Kishore, and others. The team recently shot in Hyderabad schedule that included some action sequences, supervised by Mahesh Mathew's master.

While this yet-to-be-titled film marks Naga Chaitanya’s first Tamil movie, Venkat Prabhu is making his debut in Telugu. The film has music by the father-son duo of Ilaiyaraaja and Yuvan Shankar Raja. NC22 is backed by Srinivasaa Chitturi under the banner Srinivasaa Silver Screen. It is presented by Pavan Kumar.

(This story originally appeared in Cinema Express)

