Home Entertainment Telugu

Telugu biopic on the legendary freedom fighter 'Khudiram Bose' gets positive response at IFFI Goa 

The director credits his entire cast and crew for the flawless output. "Senior technicians knew how to bring the script to life”, he said.  

Published: 25th November 2022 07:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2022 07:49 PM   |  A+A-

Khudiram Bose

A screengrab from the motion poster (Photo | YouTube)

By Express News Service

At the ongoing 53rd IFFI (Goa), a Telugu biopic on Khudiram Bose, one of the youngest martyrs in India’s freedom struggle, was screened on 22nd November and it has gained a great amount of positive response positive from the viewers. 

Khudiram Bose was a legendary freedom fighter from Bengal and Telugu film director Vidya Sagar Raju, who was heavily influenced by him, decided to make a biopic on the icon in his mother tongue. The film stars Rakesh Jagrlamudi as Khudiram and also features known faces like Vivek Oberoi, Atul Kulkarni, and Nasser. While the film has been made in Telugu, the director plans to screen the film in Hindi on December 17 to all the MPs during the Winter Session of Parliament.

Addressing a press conference on the sidelines of IFFI, Director Vidya Sagar Raju said that he had to do intensive research before penning the script as Khudiram’s life and times were intertwined with important events and personalities of the freedom movement, like the Partition of Bengal and Rabindranath Tagore, Swami Vivekananda, Sister Nivedita, Barendranath Ghosh, and others. 

“When our team went through Khudiram's history, we found there were a lot of things to document”, said Vidya Sagar Raju. “The script takes us through the horrors of Partition in Bengal, in which many historical characters are involved. I tried to make the biopic a little wider”.

The director credits his entire cast and crew for the flawless output. "Senior technicians knew how to bring the script to life”, he said.  

Debutant actor Rakesh Jagrlamudi, who played the title role, expressed happiness for being able to portray a freedom fighter in his first film. "It was challenging for me to portray the real-life character. But, the team’s support helped me to do it with ease. Working with senior actors like Vivek Oberoi, Atul Kulkarni, Naseer and others was a rich learning experience," he said.

"Fine-tuning minute details, and adopting the culture and characters are important elements of film-making," said Vidya Sagar Raju. Speaking on regional films, he said, “All emotions are the same around the world. Hence, regional films also appeal to an international audience”.

The film will be released in seven Indian languages in the theatres in December. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Khudiram Bose 53rd IFFI Vidya Sagar Raju
India Matters
Supporters of the BJP during a rally on the eve of the Gujarat elections | PTI
Trust in the KHAP: How caste equations are at the heart of the 2022 Gujarat elections   
PSLV-C54 carrying earth observation satellite along with eight other co-passenger satellites lifts off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. (Photo | PTI)
ISRO successfully launches Oceansat-3, eight other customer satellites on their way to different orbit 
Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra. (Photo |PTI)
Fighting Narendra Modi and RSS, but don't harbor hate for them in my heart: Rahul Gandhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi being presented a memento by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice D.Y Chandrachud during the Constitution Day celebrations in the Supreme Court. (Photo | PTI)
Fundamental duties should be the first priority of citizens: PM Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp