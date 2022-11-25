Telugu biopic on the legendary freedom fighter 'Khudiram Bose' gets positive response at IFFI Goa 

By Express News Service

At the ongoing 53rd IFFI (Goa), a Telugu biopic on Khudiram Bose, one of the youngest martyrs in India’s freedom struggle, was screened on 22nd November and it has gained a great amount of positive response positive from the viewers.

Khudiram Bose was a legendary freedom fighter from Bengal and Telugu film director Vidya Sagar Raju, who was heavily influenced by him, decided to make a biopic on the icon in his mother tongue. The film stars Rakesh Jagrlamudi as Khudiram and also features known faces like Vivek Oberoi, Atul Kulkarni, and Nasser. While the film has been made in Telugu, the director plans to screen the film in Hindi on December 17 to all the MPs during the Winter Session of Parliament.

Addressing a press conference on the sidelines of IFFI, Director Vidya Sagar Raju said that he had to do intensive research before penning the script as Khudiram’s life and times were intertwined with important events and personalities of the freedom movement, like the Partition of Bengal and Rabindranath Tagore, Swami Vivekananda, Sister Nivedita, Barendranath Ghosh, and others.

“When our team went through Khudiram's history, we found there were a lot of things to document”, said Vidya Sagar Raju. “The script takes us through the horrors of Partition in Bengal, in which many historical characters are involved. I tried to make the biopic a little wider”.

The director credits his entire cast and crew for the flawless output. "Senior technicians knew how to bring the script to life”, he said.

Debutant actor Rakesh Jagrlamudi, who played the title role, expressed happiness for being able to portray a freedom fighter in his first film. "It was challenging for me to portray the real-life character. But, the team’s support helped me to do it with ease. Working with senior actors like Vivek Oberoi, Atul Kulkarni, Naseer and others was a rich learning experience," he said.

"Fine-tuning minute details, and adopting the culture and characters are important elements of film-making," said Vidya Sagar Raju. Speaking on regional films, he said, “All emotions are the same around the world. Hence, regional films also appeal to an international audience”.

The film will be released in seven Indian languages in the theatres in December.

