Vijay Devarakonda appears before ED in 'Liger' money laundering probe

The ED officials had grilled film director Puri Jagannadh and actor-turned-producer Charmme Kaur on November 17.

Published: 30th November 2022 06:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2022 01:15 PM   |  A+A-

Vijay Deverakonda appeared before ED officials at the agency's regional office in Hyderabad. (Photo | Express)

By IANS

HYDERABAD: Tollywood actor Vijay Devarakonda on Wednesday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the investigation relating to the sourcing of funds for his recent film 'Liger'.

The actor appeared before ED officials at the agency's regional office in Hyderabad. The central agency is investigating the alleged violation of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

As per sources, Vijay Devarakonda is being questioned about sources of funding for the movie, his remuneration and payments made to other actors including American boxer Mike Tyson.

The ED officials had grilled film director Puri Jagannadh and actor-turned-producer Charmme Kaur on November 17.

They were questioned about the source of investment for the Hindi-Telugu movie 'Liger' which was released in August this year.

Mike Tyson also played an extended cameo in the movie, reported to have been produced with a budget of about Rs 125 crore.

Starring Vijaya Devarakonda and Ananya Panday in the lead, the film had mega shoots in Las Vegas. It, however, bombed at the box-office.

The ED took up the investigation after Congress leader Bakka Judson lodged a complaint about the investment into the movie through dubious routes.

Bakka Judson had complained that even politicians had invested money in Liger. He claimed that the investors found it the easiest way of turning their black money into white.

The ED officials are reported to have questioned the director and producer about the allegations that crores of rupees were invested into the making of the movie from foreign countries allegedly in violation of FEMA.

The investigating agency suspects that several companies had transferred funds to the accounts of the filmmakers. They were asked to provide details of those who had remitted the money and how the payments were made to foreign actors including Mike Tyson and technical crew.

