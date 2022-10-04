I am an over-ambitious actor: Actor Varsha Bollamma

Murali Krishna CH By

Express News Service

Actor Varsha Bollamma is back in the reckoning with her upcoming film Swathi Muthyam. Also starring Ganesh Bellamkonda, the film showcases Varsha as Bhagyalakshmi, a teacher, who is a stickler to perfection. Varsha says it is the most relatable character in her career.

“I come from Coorg, a village in Karnataka. Usually, people from villages look naive, but their actions seem dominating. What if such people come across a small news, they gossip over it and blow it out of proportion. Likewise, my character of Bhagyalakshmi will be in control of things and act in a similar fashion. Besides my character, all other characters have got depth and freshness throughout,” says Varsha.

The concept of Swathi Muthyam is set against the background of sperm donation and infertility. But Varsha asserts that the film has no similarities with Vicky Donor. “Although the story revolves around sperm donation, the treatment is completely different. While Vicky Donor is all about convincing a woman, our film deals with a big family and their taboo. The presence of actors Goparaju Ramana and Naresh makes the film stand out among the recent hits,” she adds.

Ever since her debut in Chusi Chudangane, Varsha seems to have little inclination towards middle-class stories. “I am an over ambitious actor, who wants to strike a chord as a performer.

I feel Middle Class Melodies has brought me immense recognition as an actor and it’s only because of that film I have landed this project. I don’t have inhibitions to portray different roles, but I think people like to see me in traditional or girl-next-door roles. Given an opportunity, I want to play a negative role on the lines of Ritesh Deshmukh in Ek Villain,” reveals the actor.

Up next, Varsha is paired opposite Sandeep Kishan in Ooru Peru Bhairavakona. “It’s a supernatural thriller, which shows me in a new avatar. I am also in talks for a couple of projects, which will be finalised soon,” signs off Varsha.

