Priya Bhavani Shankar to make her Telugu debut

The announcement poster features Priya's photo and at the backdrop are a few articles like a scissor, measuring tape and currency notes. 

Published: 15th October 2022 04:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2022 04:51 PM   |  A+A-

Indian actress and television presenter, Priya Bhavani Shankar. (Photo | Instagram/priyabhavanishankar)

By Express News Service

Priya Bhavani Shankar, who was last seen in Thiruchitrambalam, will be making her Telugu debut with the upcoming film starring Satyadev and Daali Dhananjaya.

The makers noted that she will be playing the female lead role of a fashion designer in the film.

The yet-to-be-untitled film, written and directed by Eashvar Karthic, is backed by Bala Sundaram and Dinesh Sundaram under the Old Town Pictures banner.

This film marks the 26th venture for Satyadev and Daali Dhananjaya.

Billed as a crime-action thriller, the film went on floors at the end of September. While the film is shot by cinematographer Manikantan Krishnamachary, the music is composed by Charan Raj and Anil Krish is handling the edits.

