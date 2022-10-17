Samantha Prabhu's 'Yashoda' to release in November

By Express News Service

Samantha's upcoming film, Yashoda, is set to release nationwide on November 11.

Written and directed by filmmaker duo Hari Shankar and Harish Narayan, the film will be released in five languages — Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam.

Backed by Sivalenka Krishna Prasad's Sridevi Movies banner, the film is billed as a "new-age action thriller."

In a statement, the producer said, "On the whole, it's an edge-of-the-seat thriller. Playing the titular role, Samantha put her blood and sweat into the action scenes. She dubbed for herself in both Telugu and Tamil.

With a lavish budget, we wrapped the shoot in 100 days. Audiences who love new-age cinema will definitely be thrilled to watch Yashoda."

The film also stars Varalaxmi Sarath Kumar, Unni Mukundan, Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, Sampath Raj, Shatru, Madhurima, Kalpika Ganesh, Divya Sripada and Priyanka Sharma in pivotal roles.

Yashoda has music by Mani Sharma.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

