Samantha Prabhu's 'Yashoda' to release in November

Written and directed by filmmaker duo Hari Shankar and Harish Narayan, the film will be released in five languages — Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam.

Published: 17th October 2022 06:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2022 06:55 PM   |  A+A-

Poster of the upcoming Telugu thriller movie, 'Yashoda'.

By Express News Service

Samantha's upcoming film, Yashoda, is set to release nationwide on November 11. 

Backed by Sivalenka Krishna Prasad's Sridevi Movies banner, the film is billed as a "new-age action thriller."

In a statement, the producer said, "On the whole, it's an edge-of-the-seat thriller. Playing the titular role, Samantha put her blood and sweat into the action scenes. She dubbed for herself in both Telugu and Tamil.

With a lavish budget, we wrapped the shoot in 100 days. Audiences who love new-age cinema will definitely be thrilled to watch Yashoda."

The film also stars Varalaxmi Sarath Kumar, Unni Mukundan, Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, Sampath Raj, Shatru, Madhurima, Kalpika Ganesh, Divya Sripada and Priyanka Sharma in pivotal roles.

Yashoda has music by Mani Sharma. 

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

