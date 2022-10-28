Home Entertainment Telugu

'RRR' wins Best International Film at Saturn Awards in LA

The film was nominated under several categories at the Saturn Awards, including Best Action Adventure and Best Director.

Published: 28th October 2022 04:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2022 04:05 PM   |  A+A-

NAATU NAATU

A dance still of 'Naatu Naatu' from the Telugu blockbuster 'RRR'

By Express News Service

SS Rajamouli’s blockbuster film RRR won the Best International Film Awards at the 50th Saturn Awards that took place in Los Angeles two days ago. The director delivered his acceptance speech through a video, saying, “We’re super elated.”

The film which was released on 24 March 2022 in India, gained traction after positive word of mouth and quickly went on to become a worldwide phenomenon. 

The film was nominated under several categories at the Saturn Awards, including Best Action Adventure and Best Director.

Films that do well at the Saturn Awards have historically had a good run at the Oscars which takes place next year. The Saturn Awards are known for recognising excellence in genres like science-fiction, fantasy, and horror. 

RRR was nominated along with other films like Riders of Justice, Downton Abbey: A New Era, Eiffel, I’m Your Man and Silent Night.

SS Rajamouli is currently touring Japan to promote the Japanese version of RRR. He is joined by Ram Charan and Jr NTR who play the lead in the film. 

RRR, which tells the fictionalised story of two real-life freedom fighters, has gone on to gross over 1000 crores at the worldwide box office. 

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
RRR SS Rajamouli Ram Charan Jr NTR Saturn Awards
India Matters
Telangana High Court
TRS MLAs poaching case: High court passes order in favour of state government
Vande Bharat train | Express
Gandhinagar-bound Vande Bharat train rams into cattle in Gujarat, 3rd incident in a month
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addresses during a special meeting of the United Nations Security Council�s Counter Terrorism Committee. (Photo | PTI)
World must focus on ways to stop use of new technologies by terror groups: Jaishankar
A security personnel who sustained burn injuries while trying to douse a fire in a congested alley undergoes treatment at a hospital, in Aurangabad. (Photo | PTI)
Massive fire in Bihar's Aurangabad during Chhath Puja, at least 25 injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp