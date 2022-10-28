'RRR' wins Best International Film at Saturn Awards in LA

By Express News Service

SS Rajamouli’s blockbuster film RRR won the Best International Film Awards at the 50th Saturn Awards that took place in Los Angeles two days ago. The director delivered his acceptance speech through a video, saying, “We’re super elated.”

The film which was released on 24 March 2022 in India, gained traction after positive word of mouth and quickly went on to become a worldwide phenomenon.

The film was nominated under several categories at the Saturn Awards, including Best Action Adventure and Best Director.

Films that do well at the Saturn Awards have historically had a good run at the Oscars which takes place next year. The Saturn Awards are known for recognising excellence in genres like science-fiction, fantasy, and horror.

RRR was nominated along with other films like Riders of Justice, Downton Abbey: A New Era, Eiffel, I’m Your Man and Silent Night.

SS Rajamouli is currently touring Japan to promote the Japanese version of RRR. He is joined by Ram Charan and Jr NTR who play the lead in the film.

RRR, which tells the fictionalised story of two real-life freedom fighters, has gone on to gross over 1000 crores at the worldwide box office.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

