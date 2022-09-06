Home Entertainment Telugu

'Sita Ramam' to stream worldwide from September 9 on Prime Video

Dulquer Salmaan described "Sita Ramam" as a timeless and heartwarming film that embraces the poignancy of pure love between two individuals.

Published: 06th September 2022 01:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2022 03:03 PM   |  A+A-

A still from Sita Raman

A still from Sita Raman

By PTI

MUMBAI: Telugu blockbuster "Sita Ramam" will stream globally on Prime Video from September 9, the platform announced Tuesday.

Starring Dulquer Salmaan, Rashmika Mandanna and Mrunal Thakur, the poetic romance drama will also be available in Malayalam and Tamil language dubs on the service.

According to a press release, the Hanu Raghavapudi directorial unravels the mysterious love story of Lieutenant Ram (Salmaan), an orphan soldier whose life changes after receiving a letter from Sita (Thakur).

Salmaan described "Sita Ramam" as a timeless and heartwarming film that embraces the poignancy of pure love between two individuals.

"I am overwhelmed with all the response our film has been garnering and glad that through Prime Video audiences across the globe will get to experience the warmth of this story. It is truly a special film and will always hold a special place in my heart," the actor said in a statement.

Thakur, who made her Telugu cinema debut with the film, said playing Sita was one of the most humbling experiences of her life.

"I was mesmerised within minutes of hearing the narration and could not have let this opportunity go. It's my first film in the South and with the streaming premiere on Prime Video, I can't wait for more audiences to watch the film and give it the same love that I've felt since it was released," she added.

Mandanna hopes "Sita Ramam" reaches new heights of love and success following its digital premiere.

"The journey of our film Sita Ramam has been interesting and a wonderful journey. Congratulations to the entire team, especially Hanu sir and thank you to him for Afreen. The response to the film has been overwhelming. Thank you to the audience," she said.

Produced by Vyjayanthi Movies and Swapna Cinema, the movie opened in theatres on August 5 to generally favourable reviews.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sita Ramam Prime Video Dulquer Salmaan Rashmika Mandanna Mrunal Thakur
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)
Delhi Excise Scam: ED raids 30 locations pan-India excluding Sisodia's house
(Express Illustrations)
Fourth IAS officer in UP seeks early retirement
Representational Photo
Rude Awakening: Men are more prone to suicide than women
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Arya Samaj certificate does not prove marriage: Allahabad HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp