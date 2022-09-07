Home Entertainment Telugu

Harish Shankar, Gowtam Tinnanuri in race to direct Vijay Deverakonda?

Besides these films, Vijay also has a project with director Sukumar in the pipeline. This untitled film will go on floors only next year after Sukumar wraps up "Pushpa: The Rule with Allu Arjun”. 

Published: 07th September 2022 08:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2022 08:13 AM   |  A+A-

Vijay Deverakonda.(Photo | PTI)

By Murali Krishna CH
Express News Service

After delivering three duds in a row, actor Vijay Deverakonda is now in introspection. The Arjun Reddy actor has taken a break from the shooting schedule of his upcoming film Kushi and is holding talks with a few directors for his next project.

While speculations were rife that Jana Gana Mana, which is also being directed by Puri Jagannadh, has been shelved following Liger’s box office failure, Vijay is now planning to revive his fortunes by collaborating with a young director.

Grapevine is that Vijay is now holding talks with director Harish Shankar for a film to be backed by Dil Raju under Sri Venkateswara Creations.

“Harish is working on a script keeping Vijay in mind and will meet the actor soon for narration. If Vijay is impressed with the idea, Dil Raju will take the project forward by donning the producer’s hat,” says a source close to the actor.

Buzz is that Mythri Movie Makers are also planning to bring Jersey-fame Gowtam Tinnanuri on board for their next with Vijay. “After Hero was shelved, Vijay is committed to doing another film for Mythri Movie Makers and is on the lookout for a suitable script. Now that Gowtam’s film with Ram Charan was put on the back burner, the producers are planning to set a film under the combination of Gowtam and Vijay. A clear picture will emerge once Gowtam completes working on his script,” the source adds.

Besides these films, Vijay also has a project with director Sukumar in the pipeline. “This untitled film will go on floors only next year after Sukumar wraps up Pushpa: The Rule with Allu Arjun,” the source reveals.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vijay Deverakonda Kushi Harish Shankar Dil Raju Mythri Movie Makers
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)
Delhi Excise Scam: ED raids 30 locations pan-India excluding Sisodia's house
(Express Illustrations)
Fourth IAS officer in UP seeks early retirement
Representational Photo
Rude Awakening: Men are more prone to suicide than women
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Arya Samaj certificate does not prove marriage: Allahabad HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp