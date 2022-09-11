Veteran Tollywood actor Krishnam Raju passes away at 83

By Express News Service

Veteran actor Krishnam Raju passed away on Sunday morning. He was 82.

Krishnam Raju had Diabetes mellitus, coronary heart disease, post cardiac stenting with chronic heart rhythm disorder and heart dysfunction. He underwent leg surgery and amputation for the peripheral vascular disease last year. He had chronic kidney disease, chronic lung disease- COPD and bronchitis.

He was admitted for post-COVID complications on August 5. He had been diagnosed with severe pneumonia caused by multidrug-resistant bacteria and fungal organisms, and severe infective bronchitis.

He had heart rhythm disturbances during the hospital stay and worsening of kidney function. He was managed on ventilator support since admission.

He had been managed by a team of experts from departments of pulmonology, critical care, cardiology, nephrology, infectious diseases, and vascular surgery. He was on appropriate treatment and close monitoring.

He succumbed to severe pneumonia and its complications with cardiac arrest.

Veteran actor Krishnam Raju passed away on Sunday morning. He was 82. Krishnam Raju had Diabetes mellitus, coronary heart disease, post cardiac stenting with chronic heart rhythm disorder and heart dysfunction. He underwent leg surgery and amputation for the peripheral vascular disease last year. He had chronic kidney disease, chronic lung disease- COPD and bronchitis. He was admitted for post-COVID complications on August 5. He had been diagnosed with severe pneumonia caused by multidrug-resistant bacteria and fungal organisms, and severe infective bronchitis. He had heart rhythm disturbances during the hospital stay and worsening of kidney function. He was managed on ventilator support since admission. He had been managed by a team of experts from departments of pulmonology, critical care, cardiology, nephrology, infectious diseases, and vascular surgery. He was on appropriate treatment and close monitoring. He succumbed to severe pneumonia and its complications with cardiac arrest.