Home Entertainment Telugu

Veteran Tollywood actor Krishnam Raju passes away at 83

Krishnam Raju had Diabetes mellitus, coronary heart disease, post cardiac stenting with chronic heart rhythm disorder and heart dysfunction.

Published: 11th September 2022 10:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2022 12:03 PM   |  A+A-

Veteran actor Krishnam Raju Garu

Veteran actor Krishnam Raju Garu (Photo | Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

Veteran actor Krishnam Raju passed away on Sunday morning. He was 82.

Krishnam Raju had Diabetes mellitus, coronary heart disease, post cardiac stenting with chronic heart rhythm disorder and heart dysfunction. He underwent leg surgery and amputation for the peripheral vascular disease last year. He had chronic kidney disease, chronic lung disease- COPD and bronchitis.

He was admitted for post-COVID complications on August 5. He had been diagnosed with severe pneumonia caused by multidrug-resistant bacteria and fungal organisms, and severe infective bronchitis.

He had heart rhythm disturbances during the hospital stay and worsening of kidney function. He was managed on ventilator support since admission.

He had been managed by a team of experts from departments of pulmonology, critical care, cardiology, nephrology, infectious diseases, and vascular surgery. He was on appropriate treatment and close monitoring.

He succumbed to severe pneumonia and its complications with cardiac arrest.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Krishnam Raju Krishnam Raju obit Krishnam Raju death
India Matters
Congress leader Sonia Gandhi receives Prince Charles and Princess Diana of Britain at her residence. (File Photo | PTI)
King Charles III has an interest in yoga, ayurveda, has visited India 10 times
Duli Chand with the Your uncle (Fufa) is alive (102 years)' placard. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
102-year-old takes out 'Band Baja Barat' on streets of Haryana's Rohtak to prove he is alive
Apple company logo (Photo | AP)
Apple likely to see best-ever sales in India
(Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
After 25 years, another widespread emerging markets crisis in the offing; India must worry too

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp