Dhananjay’s 26th to be helmed by Telugu director Eashvar Karthic

By Express News Service

Dhananjay, who made his Tollywood debut with Bhairava Geethe, which was also released in Kannada, has signed his next film. He has joined Penguin director Eashvar Karthic’s upcoming directorial, which also marks the actor’s 26th project.

The multi- starrer also has Telugu actor Satyadev. The yet-to-be-titled film made in Telugu and Kannada is billed to be a crime-action drama and will be the first production venture of the Old Town Pictures banner. An official announcement about the project was made by the director and actors, who shared details along with a poster on their respective social media accounts.

The poster has illustrations of horses, guns, bullets, and currency notes. While Dhananjay’s character has a grey theme, Satyadev’s poster is made with a red base. Speaking to CE about his new project, Dhananjay said, that he is looking forward to working with the Penguin director, Eashvar Karthic. “The director has come up with a fantastic script, and I am glad that he wanted me to join this project.

The narration was given to me, while I was shooting for Hoysala, and we instantly got connected. I will be playing the lead in this multistarrer and looking forward to sharing screen space with Satyadev. The shooting for the project will begin soon, and I will be joining the team in December,” he says.

The film will be produced by Bala Sundaram and Dinesh Sundaram with Manikantan Krishnamachary as the cinematographer. Charan Raj, the music director of films like Godhi Banna Sadharna Mykattu, Tagaru, and Salaga is the film’s composer and Anil Krish is the editor.

Dialogues for the film will be penned by Meeraqh. Meanwhile, Dhananjay, who was recently seen in Monsoon Raaga, is currently shooting for Hoysala. He is also looking forward to the release of his much anticipated pan-India film, Head Bush, which is slated to hit the theatres on October 21.

Dhananjay, who made his Tollywood debut with Bhairava Geethe, which was also released in Kannada, has signed his next film. He has joined Penguin director Eashvar Karthic’s upcoming directorial, which also marks the actor’s 26th project. The multi- starrer also has Telugu actor Satyadev. The yet-to-be-titled film made in Telugu and Kannada is billed to be a crime-action drama and will be the first production venture of the Old Town Pictures banner. An official announcement about the project was made by the director and actors, who shared details along with a poster on their respective social media accounts. The poster has illustrations of horses, guns, bullets, and currency notes. While Dhananjay’s character has a grey theme, Satyadev’s poster is made with a red base. Speaking to CE about his new project, Dhananjay said, that he is looking forward to working with the Penguin director, Eashvar Karthic. “The director has come up with a fantastic script, and I am glad that he wanted me to join this project. The narration was given to me, while I was shooting for Hoysala, and we instantly got connected. I will be playing the lead in this multistarrer and looking forward to sharing screen space with Satyadev. The shooting for the project will begin soon, and I will be joining the team in December,” he says. The film will be produced by Bala Sundaram and Dinesh Sundaram with Manikantan Krishnamachary as the cinematographer. Charan Raj, the music director of films like Godhi Banna Sadharna Mykattu, Tagaru, and Salaga is the film’s composer and Anil Krish is the editor. Dialogues for the film will be penned by Meeraqh. Meanwhile, Dhananjay, who was recently seen in Monsoon Raaga, is currently shooting for Hoysala. He is also looking forward to the release of his much anticipated pan-India film, Head Bush, which is slated to hit the theatres on October 21.