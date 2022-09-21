Home Entertainment Telugu

‘Alluri changed me as a person’: Actor Sree Vishnu

Actor Sree Vishnu opens up on stepping out of his comfort zone and discusses playing a cop for the first time in his career

By Murali Krishna CH
Express News Service

Actor Sree Vishnu, who has enticed the audience with a string of box-office successes, is looking forward to the release of his upcoming film Alluri. This is the first time the 38-year-old actor has taken on a cop role in a 25-film career. Vishnu has gone for a makeover and grew a handlebar moustache for the role. He says that the action entertainer has helped him grow as an actor and as a person.

“I have taken special care to sport different looks in the film. All these looks don’t seem forced and look natural on screen. Besides the physical makeover, the role has changed me a lot as a person. Usually, I am soft-spoken and don’t react to anything. After playing a cop, I have been getting vocal on a few issues that are happening around me. I feel I have portrayed this character with utmost honesty and sincerity and I hope to continue growing with every film,” says Sree Vishnu.

The actor knew instinctively that he wouldn’t be able to portray a larger-than-life police officer that he has enjoyed watching on the silver screen.

“At first, I was reluctant to play a cop because it didn’t excite me. However, I agreed to meet director Pradeep Varma at the behest of my friend and director Sudheer Varma. After the narration, I was really excited and felt really happy that Alluri came my way. What appealed to me the most was Pradeep’s detailing of my character and the references he provided. In a way, Pradeep instilled confidence in me to play a cop in this film,” avers Vishnu.

Going by the promos, Vishnu seems to have deviated from his comfort zone. “Yes, that is true to a certain extent because I get bored of doing anything routine. So I am planning to step out of that space. I am all set to try out new genres. Also, I am not here to prove myself as a mass hero. But I try to be versatile and my upcoming films accentuate this belief,” reveals the actor.

Alluri is based on true events, says Vishnu.

"The film has a rather simple storyline, inspired by a few sincere police officers in the Telugu States. We didn’t take any names as such but showed the story within the system. In general, any police officer who takes charge for the first time is aggressive, sincere, and passionate about their job. But one should do their duty like Lord Rama with great patience and perseverance. You will understand it better after watching Alluri."

Vishnu is going all out to promote the film and perhaps, he has gone for a smart makeover for movie marketing.

Asked about the change, the Bhala Thandanana actor explains, “This film is close to my heart. I aggressively promoted my earlier films like Appatlo Okadundevadu, Needi Naadi Oke Katha, Brochevarevarura, and Raja Raja Chora with great enthusiasm because these films are close to my heart. All these films, including Alluri, were perfectly translated onscreen. The content in Alluri is inspiring and relatable. Hence I want it to cater to all sections of the audience and is leaving no stone unturned to promote it.”

On his upcoming films, Vishnu says, “I am working on an Indo-Euro film, which is being directed by a Telugu filmmaker named Sai. The pre-production is underway and it is going to be an exciting film in my career. Besides this project, I am doing a film each with Raja Raja Chora-fame Hasith Goli and Husharu-director Harsha.”

