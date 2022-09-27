‘Adipurush' will be a trendsetter in Indian cinema

Murali Krishna CH By

Express News Service

As she begins her second innings in Telugu cinema with Akkineni Nagarjuna-starrer 'The Ghost', Sonal Chauhan remains high on confidence. The anticipation around this film, directed by Praveen Sattaru, has been high, with the actor excited about the release on October 5. Sonal begins by saying that 'The Ghost' marks a departure from her earlier films and will present her in an action-packed avatar. “I always wanted to essay strong roles and shed my glam doll image. I have been longing to do a role like this, and I am confident that after watching the film, the audience will recognise I am a versatile actor who can perform challenging roles with ease,” says Sonal, smiling.

The Ruler actor says working with Nagarjuna is a dream come true. “I didn’t want to let go of this opportunity. When Praveen said I would be paired opposite Nagarjuna sir, my excitement doubled,” she says. “From the call for the audition to the meeting with Nagarjuna sir, everything still seems like a dream. Being a senior actor, he is down-to-earth and always made me feel comfortable. Given a chance, I want to work with Nag sir again, perhaps in a romantic film.”

Sonal maintains that playing an Interpol officer was physically demanding. Describing her character, she shares, “I am playing an independent, honest, strong officer. I would say this is the most challenging character I have ever played; also, the film will take action to the next level.” She had to undergo demanding training to play her role. “I underwent training in mixed martial arts, kravmaga, and rifle shooting,” reveals Sonal.

The actor, in fact, fractured her foot during her MMA training and was told to avoid training and action scenes for six weeks. “At first, I didn’t feel any pain as I thought it was just a niggle. After the x-ray, we realised that my big toe was broken. It was a big blow to all of us, but I didn’t want to take a chance.”

The daughter of a police officer, Sonal wasn’t exactly new to the idea of a gun. “I have held many guns and rifles in the past, but never got a chance to fire them (laughs). For The Ghost, Praveen got me training in advanced weapons and never had I imagined that I would get an opportunity to hold as many guns. You will see me in a ferocious avatar pumping bullets in two spine-chilling action sequences,” says Sonal.

The discussion veers to her other upcoming film, 'Adipurush', a mythological 3D film starring Prabhas. Asked if she plays Surpanaka in the film, she dodges and says, “I would like to keep the audience guessing. Adipurush is a film our entire nation has been waiting for. I have been a huge fan of Prabhas, and I am excited to share screen space with him.”

She is confident that 'Adipurush' will be a trendsetter in Indian cinema. “It’s about time that Gen Z is taught about the Ramayana and the Mahabharatha, the two greatest epics of our land. It’s everyone’s responsibility to know about our culture, values, and traditions. My parents made sure I watched these grand stories as a kid (on TV). So, when Adipurush came my way, I could see that it would be a larger-than-life story and a game-changer in storytelling and technical brilliance in Indian cinema. Director Om Raut is a genius, and I am sure 'Adipurush' will inspire people across the country,” signs off Sonal.

