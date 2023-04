Jayabhuvaneshwari B By

Express News Service

On Sunday, actor Mrunal Thakur, who just saw the release of her film Gumraah, conducted an 'Ask Me Anything' session on Twitter. Two Twitteratis asked the Super 30 actor to share unseen photos of her from Gumraah and Sita Ramam, respectively.

Replying to those requests, she shared never-seen-before photos of herself as Sita Mahalakshmi from Sita Ramam and as Shivani Mathur from Gumraah. Further, in the tweet sharing photos from Sita Ramam, she wrote, "I miss shooting for Sita Ramam."

Here ❤️

