Pawan Kalyan- Sujeeth film 'OG' goes on floors 

By Express News Service

The shooting of Pawan Kalyan’s upcoming film OG has begun in Bombay on Saturday, the makers announced on social media while sharing a video. The actor will be joining the sets of the film from next week.

The animated video shows several drafts of the script being written while all weaponry, from guns to bullets is being shown. Sujeeth, who last directed the 2019 Prabhas-starrer Saaho, is directing the upcoming film. The film is bankrolled by DVV Entertainment. The cast and plot details of the film are kept under wraps. However, from the looks of it, the film is expected to be an action entertainer. Ravi K Chandran will be the cinematographer of the film, with music composed by S Thaman.

Meanwhile, Pawan Kalyan was last seen in Bheemla Nayak. He is also acting in the Telugu remake of Vinodhaya Sitham, alongside Sai Dharam Tej.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

The shooting of Pawan Kalyan’s upcoming film OG has begun in Bombay on Saturday, the makers announced on social media while sharing a video. The actor will be joining the sets of the film from next week. The animated video shows several drafts of the script being written while all weaponry, from guns to bullets is being shown. Sujeeth, who last directed the 2019 Prabhas-starrer Saaho, is directing the upcoming film. The film is bankrolled by DVV Entertainment. The cast and plot details of the film are kept under wraps. However, from the looks of it, the film is expected to be an action entertainer. Ravi K Chandran will be the cinematographer of the film, with music composed by S Thaman. Meanwhile, Pawan Kalyan was last seen in Bheemla Nayak. He is also acting in the Telugu remake of Vinodhaya Sitham, alongside Sai Dharam Tej.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); (This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)