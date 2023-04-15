Home Entertainment Telugu

Pawan Kalyan- Sujeeth film 'OG' goes on floors 

Sujeeth, who last directed the 2019 Prabhas-starrer Saaho, is directing the upcoming film.

Published: 15th April 2023 07:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2023 07:23 PM   |  A+A-

Tollywood actor Pawan Kalyan

Tollywood actor Pawan Kalyan (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

The shooting of Pawan Kalyan’s upcoming film OG has begun in Bombay on Saturday, the makers announced on social media while sharing a video. The actor will be joining the sets of the film from next week.

The animated video shows several drafts of the script being written while all weaponry, from guns to bullets is being shown. Sujeeth, who last directed the 2019 Prabhas-starrer Saaho, is directing the upcoming film. The film is bankrolled by DVV Entertainment. The cast and plot details of the film are kept under wraps. However, from the looks of it, the film is expected to be an action entertainer.  Ravi K Chandran will be the cinematographer of the film, with music composed by S Thaman.

Meanwhile, Pawan Kalyan was last seen in Bheemla Nayak. He is also acting in the Telugu remake of Vinodhaya Sitham, alongside Sai Dharam Tej.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pawan Kalyan OG
India Matters
Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed being brought from Sabarmati Central Jail to present again before a Prayagraj court in the Umesh Pal murder case, in Ahmedabad,  April 11, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Gangster Atiq Ahmed, brother shot dead while in police custody in Uttar Pradesh
Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)
TN caste Hindu man kills son for marrying Dalit girl, grandma who came in the way also killed
Security personnel in Sambalpur during curfew on April 15, 2023. ( Photo | PTI)
Curfew imposed, internet suspension period extended in Sambalpur 
Many Pahadi dishes are believed to have health benefits (Photo Courtesy | Uttarakhand Tourism Department)
The secret of Pahadi food? Salt and other hyperlocal ingredients that give it a unique flavour

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp