‘I want to analyse Virupaksha’s response before signing next’: Samyuktha

Fresh off the success of her recent film, Sir, where she starred opposite Dhanush, Samyuktha has a lot to look forward to from her next, Virupaksha. Explaining the world of Virupaksha, Samyuktha says, “The film is set in the 1990s in a small village in rural Andhra called Rudravanam. The hamlet is atop a mountain with around 50-100 houses. They have their own customs and belief systems. I play Nandini, who is spunky, straightforward, and a bit arrogant. The director was very clear that Nandini had to throw a lot of attitude.”

Acknowledging the appreciation coming her way for her performance and looks in Virupaksha, Samyuktha shares, “Even Sukumar sir mentioned in the pre-release event that I stood out in my half-saree looks. A lot of effort was taken by the film’s team to ensure that I looked and felt comfortable.

A lot of detailing went into my outfits. Some clothes were washed repeatedly to look older while other dresses like the ones I would wear for a festival, for instance, had a more shiny look to them. The team took care of my look so well, and all I had to do was focus on my performance.”

When asked about the similarities between Nandini and her real-life persona, Samyuktha says, “There are not that many similarities, truth be told. We are both equally energetic, but that’s about it. Even though Nandini and I grew up in villages, we grew up in different timelines so that sets us apart significantly.”

Even though Virupaksha was the second film Samyuktha signed in Telugu, it is her fourth release.

“It got amusing after a point when the films I did after signing Virupaksha came out much earlier. But, weirdly enough, it didn’t feel like a long wait,” says the actor, who reveals that the script of Virupaksha played a role in her learning Telugu.

“The minute I went through the entire screenplay, I knew that mugging up the lines will not do justice. In order to perform well and imbibe the character, I thought it was important to know the language. So, I hired a tutor and took Telugu lessons during the second wave lockdown.”

Praising the film’s story and the weightage given to all characters, Samyuktha is quick to assert that it is not just a usual throwaway line told during promotional drives. “I am not saying this for the sake of praising my film. But in Virupaksha, every character, small and big alike, are written beautifully.,” says Samyuktha, who also talks about the ‘spiritual energy’ that composer Ajaneesh Loknath brings to Virupaksha.

“This is his first straight Telugu film, which he composed after working in Kantara. Virupaksha has a spiritual energy, and Ajaneesh used a similar kind of music and instruments that he used in Kantara.”

Expressing her admiration of Shobana, Samyuktha wishes to have a film like Thalapathy in her filmography someday. “Imagine featuring in Santosh Sivan’s frames with that amazing music characteristic of Mani Ratnam’s films. I also want to do a proper period film soon.”

Post Virupaksha, Samyuktha has Devil, opposite Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, ready for release. Samyuktha closes the interview by saying she has put a temporary hold on signing films till Virupaksha is out. “I have a more significant presence in this film, compared to my previous ones. I want to wait, gauge public reactions, and make my next move after careful review and consultation.”

