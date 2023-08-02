It's nice to be heroine, but you feel your best when you can put the act in actress: Ketika Sharma

Abhilasha Cherukuri By

Express News Service

After rising to fame with dub smash clips in the mid-2010s, Ketika Sharma made an entry into Telugu cinema. While still juggling a career in Mumbai, the actor featured in the Telugu films Romantic, Lakshya, Ranga Ranga Vaibhavamga, and now, Bro, which is currently running in theatres. Beneath the Bollywood films that have shaped Ketika’s aspirations in the entertainment industry, she also expresses a desire to carve a niche for herself in acting, beyond being a heroine.

In a conversation with Cinema Express, the up-and-coming actor talks about her journey in cinema, how Bro fulfilled her Bollywood-style dreams, her plans beyond cinema, and more

What is your life usually like, outside of days like these, where you are giving back-to-back interviews?

Well, either you are working days on end or you are completely free, with nothing to do. You have got to keep yourself productive during the latter kind of days. For an actor, it could be hitting the gym, going to dance classes, reading a book — whatever one can do to be physically, mentally, and even spiritually active as well. We thankfully shoot in schedules, which means you can set aside time for yourself or for spending it with loved ones.

You have once mentioned Dil Toh Paagal Hai (1996) as one of the earliest films that have drawn you into dreams of being an actor. Could you speak a bit more about any other actors who have influenced you, in your journey towards becoming one?

I vividly remember watching Dil Toh Paagal Hai. It is the first film I have ever watched. I just people on the screen just looming so large, and I knew I wanted to be there. That was where it all started. Growing up, Priyanka Chopra has been a major influence. I am a huge fan, considering I watched a lot of her films growing up. Plus, Priyanka and I are alumni of the same school — La Martienere, Lucknow — so there was that connection I felt with her as well.

Your role in Bro did not feature in the Tamil original it was adapted from. Could you speak a bit about your role?

I tested for this role, and that is how I got it. My role was one of the many commercial elements added to to the film. I play the love interest of Mark (Sai Dharam Tej) here.

Bro, among other things, deals with second chances and regrets. Say if you had a chance to change anything about your past, would you go and change it?

No. Definitely not. Whatever I am today is because of all the circumstances that have shaped my life. The ups and downs, especially the downs, shape who you are. Hardships shape and refine your personality, so I am all the more grateful for what I have gone through and do not wish to change anything.



Bro is your fourth film as an actor. You have played the conventional female lead in all your films so far, and people usually tend to see the terms actor and heroine as mutually exclusive concepts. How do you approach and navigate this perception?

What inspired me to be in the films in the first place was the glamour, the heroine-ness of it all. But I started realising the high acting can give you when we were shooting the climax scene of Romantic, my debut film. It was very intense and challenging to perform that scene, and I had to bring in my best. But that is the best feeling I have felt as an actor so far, in that particular performance. It is nice to be a heroine, but you feel your best when you can put the act an actress. You feel creatively charged when are really getting to perform and act.

You are from Delhi and you are now based out of a totally different part of the country. While lots of young people move out of their hometowns for work, the job of an actor requires a degree of cultural immersion that other jobs don’t expect out of you. Were there any cultural shocks and shifts you have experienced in the last few years?

I live in Mumbai now, and I am planning to move to Hyderabad by the end of the year. I was raised in a boarding school. A person exposed to the rigour, discipline and monotony characteristic of a boarding school can adapt anywhere. I can easily adjust and live in any city, thanks to my childhood. I don’t have the culture of Delhi or Mumbai in me. In that way, I am a no-city girl.

Now that your childhood dream of being an actor has come true, is there any other dream you have now set your sights upon?

I am visualising a podcast of my own these days.I love listening to podcasts like Jillian on Love and SelfHealers. I am very curious about people, and the thought of inviting great minds and talking to them excites me.

