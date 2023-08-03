Priyanka KD to do women-centric film in Telugu

Pooja Nair By

Priyanka KD, an influencer turned actress hails from a humble origin and has impressed the audience through social media platforms like Instagram.

In a recent interview with The New Indian Express Online, the actress expressed joy over her upcoming women-centric film in Telugu.

Priyanka said that she kick-started her career in modelling while she was in 11th grade. She recalled that winning a couple of best actress awards in a few drama competitions kindled her confidence in acting and drove her to pursue it as a profession.

She said that as a non-South Indian working in the South Indian film industry, she had to face difficulties in understanding the language. She added that her perseverance to learn the language properly helped her to overcome the barrier.

Priyanka found the experience in the Telugu industry to be refreshing and supportive. She appreciated the simplicity of South Indians.

She mentioned that social media platforms paved the way to showcase her talents.

Priyanka recalled that she attended more than 600 auditions without any connections or film background. She had to overcome her traditional Marathi family's resistance before entering the South Indian film industry.

Priyanka aspires to work with Allu Arjun and looks forward to doing challenging roles in films with strong content.

The actress believes that her versatile acting skills and dedication will help her to gain success in her endeavour.

