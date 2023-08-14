Home Entertainment Telugu

'Hostel Hudugaru Bekagiddare' set to release in Telugu as 'Boys Hostel'

It will be jointly presented by Annapurna Studios & Chai Bisket Films, and hit the screens on August 26. 

Published: 14th August 2023 09:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2023 09:02 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Nithin Krishnamurthy’s directorial debut, Hostel Hudugaru Bekaggidare, was released on July 21, and received both critical and commercial acclaim. With the film reportedly having grossed over Rs 20 Crores, the makers are set to present the film to the Telugu audiences.

Hostel Hudugaru Bekagiddare’s Telugu version, titled Boys Hostel, will be jointly presented by Annapurna Studios & Chai Bisket Films, and hit the screens on August 26. 

Hostel Hudugaru Bekagiddare, presented by Rakshit Shetty’s Paramvah Pictures, features mostly debutants, including Prajwal BP, Manjunath Nayaka, Rakesh Rajkumar, Srivatsa, and Tejas Jayanna Urs.

The film also has cameo appearances by Rishab Shetty, Pawan Kumar, and Shine Shetty, and notably introduced over 500 theatre artists to the silver screen.

Director Nithin Krishnamurthy, who played a pivotal role, has also produced the movie in collaboration with Varun Gowda, Prajwal and cinematographer Arvind S. Kashyap under the banners of Gulmohur Films and Varrun Studios.

