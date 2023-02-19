Tollywood actor Taraka Ratna loses battle for life after 23 days

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Tollywood actor Nandamuri Taraka Ratna, who was battling for life for the past 23 days, breathed his last on Saturday. Taraka Ratna (39) suffered a massive stroke on January 27 during the launch of the Yuva Galam walkathon by TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh in Kuppam of Chittoor district. Initially, he was shifted to a hospital in Kuppam and from there to Bengaluru the next day, and was being treated by specialist doctors.

23 రోజుల పాటు మృత్యువు తో పోరాడిన తారకరత్న... చివరికి మాకు దూరం అయ్యి మా కుటుంబానికి విషాదం మిగిల్చాడు. తారకరత్న ఆత్మకు శాంతిని చేకూర్చాలని భగవంతుని ప్రార్థిస్తున్నాను.(2/2) — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) February 18, 2023

As Taraka Ratna’s health condition turned critical, his family members, including actor Nandamuri Balakrishna and others rushed to Bengaluru on Saturday. He was declared dead in the evening. Family sources said the body of Taraka Ratna will be shifted to Hyderabad on Sunday.

Taraka Ratna, the eldest son of Nandamuri Mohana Krishna, a noted cinematographer, made his debut in Tollywood with ‘Okato Number Kurradu’ in 2003. He acted in lead and also as an antagonist in some. He received the prestigious Nandi Award for his role in Bhumika-starrer Amaravathi, which was released in 2009.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed grief over the death of Taraka Ratna and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family members. TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and his son N Lokesh also condoled the death of Taraka Ratna. “Deeply saddened to learn of the tragic premature demise of TarakaRatna,” tweeted Chiranjeevi.

