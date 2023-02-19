Home Entertainment Telugu

Tollywood actor Taraka Ratna loses battle for life after 23 days

Taraka Ratna was the grandson of TDP founder, legendary actor and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N T Rama Rao.

Published: 19th February 2023 12:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2023 08:17 AM   |  A+A-

Nandamuri Taraka Ratna. (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Tollywood actor Nandamuri Taraka Ratna, who was battling for life for the past 23 days, breathed his last on Saturday. Taraka Ratna (39) suffered a massive stroke on January 27 during the launch of the Yuva Galam walkathon by TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh in Kuppam of Chittoor district. Initially, he was shifted to a hospital in Kuppam and from there to Bengaluru the next day, and was being treated by specialist doctors.

As Taraka Ratna’s health condition turned critical, his family members, including actor Nandamuri Balakrishna and others rushed to Bengaluru on Saturday. He was declared dead in the evening. Family sources said the body of Taraka Ratna will be shifted to Hyderabad on Sunday.

Taraka Ratna, the eldest son of Nandamuri Mohana Krishna, a noted cinematographer, made his debut in Tollywood with ‘Okato Number Kurradu’ in 2003. He acted in lead and also as an antagonist in some. He received the prestigious Nandi Award for his role in Bhumika-starrer Amaravathi, which was released in 2009.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed grief over the death of Taraka Ratna and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family members. TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and his son N Lokesh also condoled the death of Taraka Ratna. “Deeply saddened to learn of the tragic premature demise of TarakaRatna,” tweeted Chiranjeevi.

