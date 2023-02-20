Project K gets a release date

By Express News Service

The makers of the much-awaited pan-Indian film Project K have locked the release date. The film starring, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles, is set to hit the theatres on January 12, 2024. The makers released a special poster along with the announcement for the occasion of Shivaratri.

The poster features a giant palm, as three men point their weapons at it. The backdrop hints it to be an environment of dystopic future.

Project K, which has been simultaneously shot in Telugu and Hindi, marks Deepika’s Telugu film debut and also her first movie with Prabhas. Project K is also set in a futuristic world and deals with the aftermath of war.

It is directed by Nag Ashwin and backed by Vyjayanthi Films. Project K also reunites the Mahanati team of Nag Ashwin, cinematographer Dani Sanchez-Lopez and music director Mickey J Meyer. C Ashwini Dutt serves as the producer.

The makers of the much-awaited pan-Indian film Project K have locked the release date. The film starring, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles, is set to hit the theatres on January 12, 2024. The makers released a special poster along with the announcement for the occasion of Shivaratri. The poster features a giant palm, as three men point their weapons at it. The backdrop hints it to be an environment of dystopic future. Project K, which has been simultaneously shot in Telugu and Hindi, marks Deepika’s Telugu film debut and also her first movie with Prabhas. Project K is also set in a futuristic world and deals with the aftermath of war. It is directed by Nag Ashwin and backed by Vyjayanthi Films. Project K also reunites the Mahanati team of Nag Ashwin, cinematographer Dani Sanchez-Lopez and music director Mickey J Meyer. C Ashwini Dutt serves as the producer.