Naga Chaitanya meets Ilaiyaraaja

Music maestro Ilaiyaraaja with actor Naga Chaitanya.

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Actor Naga Chaitanya had a fanboy moment meeting music maestro Ilaiyaraaja recently.

Naga Chaitanya described how he felt on meeting the Aagaasam hitmaker. He wrote, "And this happened today ! Such a big smile on my face meeting the Maestro Ilaiyaraaja sir , his compositions took me through so many journeys in life .. so many times have I played out a scene in my head , pictured a script with his reference .. to now rajasir composing for #custody . Truly grateful."

Ilaiyaraaja is scoring the music for Naga Chaitanya's 'Custody' along with his son Yuvan Shankar Raja.

The 'Custody' is directed by Ilaiyaraaja's nephew and filmmaker Venkat Prabhu. The film stars Krithi Shetty Arvind Swamy, Priyamani, R Sarathkumar, Vennela Kishore, Sampath Raj, Premji, Premi Vishwanath and Ramki.

Going by the posters of the movie and the tagline "You must be the change you want to see in the world (A quote of Mahatma Gandhi)", it looks like Custody has Naga Chaitanya playing a rebel constable, who is trapped by the system. 

