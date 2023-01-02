Home Entertainment Telugu

'Pushpa: The Rise' raises 10 million Rubles at Russian box office 

The Telugu blockbuster was released in the Russian language on 774 screens across the country on December 8. Ten million Rubles amount to approximately Rs 13 crore.

A still from Allu Arjun-starrer 'Pushpa'. (File Photo)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Allu Arjun-starrer "Pushpa: The Rise" has collected over 10 million Rubles at the box office in Russia, the makers said on Monday.

The Telugu blockbuster was released in the Russian language on 774 screens across the country on December 8, said Mythri Movie Makers on its official Twitter page.

"#PushpaTheRise is a RAGE in Russia. 25 days and counting of a successful run in 774 screens with a collection of over 10M Rubles," the production banner said in the tweet.

Ten million Rubles amount to approximately Rs 13 crore.

Also starring Rashmika Mandanna, "Pushpa: The Rise" depicts the rise of a low-wage labourer (Arjun) in the smuggling syndicate of red sandalwood, a rare wood that grows only in the Seshachalam Hills of Andhra Pradesh state.

It was released in India in association with Muttamsetty Media on December 17, 2021 and went on to become one of the biggest money-spinners of the year earning over Rs 350 crore.

The film also opened the fifth edition of the Indian Film Festival in Russia on December 1.

Arjun, Rashmika, director Sukumar Bandreddi, producer Ravi Sankar and music composer DSP had attended the gala in Russia.

A sequel, titled "Pushpa: The Rule", is under production. 

