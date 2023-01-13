Home Entertainment Telugu

Keerthy Suresh, Nani share photos from Telugu movie 'Dasara' sets

Keerthy shared the news on Instagram and posted photos from the sets of the film, including selfies with co-star Nani.

Published: 13th January 2023 09:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2023 09:07 PM   |  A+A-

Keerthy Suresh and Nani in 'Dasara'.

Keerthy Suresh and Nani in 'Dasara'.

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actors Keerthy Suresh and Nani have concluded shooting for their upcoming Telugu movie "Dasara".

Suresh, 30, shared the news on Instagram and posted photos from the sets of the film, including selfies with co-star Nani.

"Few films knock on your door and say - Hey, I will be a feather in your cap'! That's #Dasara for me. Love, Vennela #wrapup" the National Award winner wrote in the caption.

"Jersey" star Nani also posted about the shoot wrap on Instagram. An Epic called #DASARA is done. It's a WRAP! This diamond will shine FOREVER", the 38-year-old actor posted.

Set against the backdrop of Singareni coal mines near Ramagundam's Godavarikhani of Telangana, "Dasara" is written and directed by debutante filmmaker Srikanth Odela.

The project is produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri with music by Santhosh Narayanan.

It will also feature actors Samuthirakani, Sai Kumar, Prakash Raj and Zarina Wahab in pivotal roles.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dasara Keerthy Suresh Nani Telugu cinema
India Matters
Cover of Malayalam translation of Ravi Raman’s book
Book adds to narrative of ‘Struggle’ that toppled EMS government in Kerala
Nobel laureate Amartya Sen (Photo | PTI)
CAA implementation to reduce role of minorities: Amartya Sen
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Moradabad trader assaulted, forced to chant religious slogans onboard Padmawat Express
Congress' Jalandhar MP Santokh Chaudhary
Congress MP Santokh Chaudhary dies during Bharat Jodo Yatra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp