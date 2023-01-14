Home Entertainment Telugu

'I just met God': SS Rajamouli on meeting Hollywood filmmaker Steven Spielberg

While sharing pictures in which he can and music composer MM Keeravani can be seen gleefully posing alongside Spielberg, the filmmaker wrote, an elated Rajamouli wrote, "I just met GOD."

From left Indian filmmaker SS Rajamouli, Hollywood filmmaker Steven Spielberg

By Ram Venkat Srikar
Express News Service

Telugu filmmaker SS Rajamouli, who is actively campaigning in the US for his epic actioner RRR met veteran Hollywood filmmaker Steven Spielberg. Rajamouli shared the news through his Twitter profile.

Indian  filmmaker SS Rajamouli reacts to meeting Hollywood filmmaker Steven Spielberg

It's been an eventful week for Rajamouli and team RRR after Naatu Naatu won the Best Original Song at the Golden Globes. Rajamouli also made an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers. It was also announced earlier this week that the film minted 505M JPY, equating to Rs 31.45 crores in Japan after 80 days run. 

The film, starring NTR Jr and Ram Charan, has left a lasting impression in the West, following a phenomenal box-office run in India. The song Naatu Naatu has made it to the Oscars shortlist and now all eyes are on Oscar Nominations, set to be announced on January 24.

