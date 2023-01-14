Home Entertainment Telugu

Ram Charan saw 'RRR' for the first time with Rajamouli at 4 am in local theatre

Needless to say, the actor was bowled over by how the director put the film together with the editing and the spellbinding VFX.

Published: 14th January 2023 05:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2023 05:45 PM   |  A+A-

Director SS Rajamouli and actor Ram Charan

Director SS Rajamouli and actor Ram Charan (Photo | AP)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actor Ram Charan, whose song 'Naatu Naatu' from the historical fiction film 'RRR' recently bagged the Golden Globe for Best Original Song in a Motion Picture, recently revealed that he saw 'RRR' for the first time in theatre with director SS Rajamouli at 4 am. in a local theatre because none of the actors was allowed to watch the film before it was opened to the public.

Needless to say, the actor was bowled over by how the director put the film together with the editing and the spellbinding VFX.

Ram Charan told film critic David Poland, "My mind was blown and we never knew the same when we were shooting it".

'RRR' is the second film on which Ram Charan and Rajamouli worked together, the first was 'Magadheera'. Ram Charan said just like 14 years ago when his first film with Rajamouli was released, he watched 'RRR' too with the director at 4 a.m. in the local theatre. "We had the masks on because it was post-pandemic, the cap and everything, but somehow I guess the audience figured out that it was me and my family because I was sitting next to the director".

The actor also mentioned that 'RRR' was his 14th film and his 15th is on its way.

He further mentioned, "I am getting older and I plan to do two films a year. I have signed three films in 2023. For 2024, I have signed three films. I have six films under proposal".


When asked about his challenging performances, the actor spoke about 'Rangasthalam'. "I played a deaf character from a remote village. It was a great experience to learn the nuances of how a villager behaves who is also deaf," he concluded.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ram Charan RRR SS Rajamouli
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Living with disability: High fluoride in water takes its toll on villages in Rajasthan
Profesor Ronald E Asher. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Me grand dad ‘ad an elephant: Celebrating a British Professor who fell in love with Malayalam
SRK in a still from the newly released Pathaan.
The return of the Khans
Amitabh Bachchan. (File Photo)
Experts again ask Big B not to do ‘unhealthy’ biscuit ad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp