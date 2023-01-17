The great James Cameron watched 'RRR', says SS Rajamouli

Ram Venkat Srikar By

Express News Service

Days after meeting veteran Steven Spielberg, SS Rajamouli has another moment to cherish. The filmmaker met and interacted with James Cameron, in whom 'RRR' found another admirer, as shared by Rajamouli.

While sharing about the experience of meeting the Avatar filmmaker, SS Rajamouli wrote, "The great James Cameron watched RRR. He liked it so much that he recommended to his wife Suzy and watched it again with her. Sir, I still cannot believe you spent a whole 10 minutes with us analyzing our movie. As you said I AM ON TOP OF THE WORLD... Thank you both [SIC]."

In the pictures shared by Rajamouli, the filmmakers are seen indulging in a gleeful conversation. The interaction seemed to have happened at the Critics Choice Awards ceremony where RRR won Best Foreign Language Film.

The film, starring NTR Jr and Ram Charan, won Best Original Song (Naatu Naatu) last week at the Golden Globes. The song has also been shortlisted for the Oscars and all eyes are now on Oscar nominations, set to be announced on January 24.

