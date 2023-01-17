Home Entertainment Telugu

The great James Cameron watched 'RRR', says SS Rajamouli

"I am on the top of the world," an elated Rajamouli tweeted  
 

Published: 17th January 2023 11:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2023 11:39 AM   |  A+A-

Indian filmmaker SS Rajamouli interacts with James Cameron.

By Ram Venkat Srikar
Express News Service

Days after meeting veteran Steven Spielberg, SS Rajamouli has another moment to cherish. The filmmaker met and interacted with James Cameron, in whom 'RRR' found another admirer, as shared by Rajamouli.

While sharing about the experience of meeting the Avatar filmmaker, SS Rajamouli wrote, "The great James Cameron watched RRR. He liked it so much that he recommended to his wife Suzy and watched it again with her. Sir, I still cannot believe you spent a whole 10 minutes with us analyzing our movie. As you said I AM ON TOP OF THE WORLD... Thank you both [SIC]."

In the pictures shared by Rajamouli, the filmmakers are seen indulging in a gleeful conversation. The interaction seemed to have happened at the Critics Choice Awards ceremony where RRR won Best Foreign Language Film.

The film, starring NTR Jr and Ram Charan, won Best Original Song (Naatu Naatu) last week at the Golden Globes. The song has also been shortlisted for the Oscars and all eyes are now on Oscar nominations, set to be announced on January 24.

