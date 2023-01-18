Home Entertainment Telugu

I can write about anything from a Lamborghini to a Luna: Indie rapper-songwriter Rahul Kumar Velpula

This melange of both worlds helped me imbibe both bookish knowledge and street smarts, which provide depth and range to my words.

Published: 18th January 2023 10:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2023 10:01 AM   |  A+A-

By Abhilasha Cherukuri
Express News Service

One of the major reasons for the success of Chiranjeevi’s latest Sankranti release, Waltair Veerayya, is definitely Devi Sri Prasad’s energy-filled music. While every number made quite an impact, ‘Poonakaalu Loading’ was all the more special because the massy number is the first time Chiranjeevi and Ravi Teja share screen space in the film, and also dance together. While jathara-themed songs are dime a dozen in Telugu cinema, the catchy rap portions by Hyderabad-based Indie rapper-songwriter Rahul Kumar Velpula, popularly known as Roll Rida, breathed fresh life into this tried-and-tested genre.

Talking to Cinema Express about how the collaboration came into being, Roll Rida says, “DSP sir wanted lyrics that sounded colloquial and gibberish at the same time while emanating a playful, new-age vibe. Being a native of Telangana, I have always been particularly amused by the way people speak here. People don’t say “have you gone to school?”, they say, “Have you gone to school-iskool”. They like to pair up words that way, school-iskool, function-ginction, kaan-paan, and so on. That is where I drew inspiration from for the rhyme-heavy lyrics ‘Lyric gyric pakan pet beat geat lapet lapet’. I came to Chennai to meet DSP sir in his studio and wrote these lyrics in five minutes.”

Delving into his writing, and how his background contributes to the process, Roll Rida shares, “I studied in an ICSE school where speaking in the Queen’s English was the norm, but I also spent my childhood, roughing it in the gullies. This melange of both worlds helped me imbibe both bookish knowledge and street smarts, which provide depth and range to my words. From a Lamborghini to a Luna, I can write about anything.”

Although ‘Poonakaalu Loading’ has given Roll Rida quite a boost in the industry, this is not his first foray into films. The musician has earlier worked with composers like MM Keeravani, Thaman and Mickey J Meyer on a number of chartbusters. It is not often we see rappers in Telugu cinema, and Roll Rida too agrees that he has a rather anomalistic career.

“My entry into movies was because my Indie career wasn’t really lucrative. Working parallelly in cinema made me understand more about making music for the masses. I took these insights and the money that films offered me and funneled it into my Indie career”.

Roll Rida is clear that he wouldn’t bask too long in the success of having worked in a Mega Star film. “While this is undoubtedly a great opportunity, people have been urging me to get back to making my own music. So, I am planning to compose, produce and release eight original audio singles very soon,” signs off Roll Rida.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rahul Kumar Velpula Waltair Veerayya
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Four in five professionals in India considering job change in 2023
NCP leader Nawab Malik. (Photo |PTI)
FIR against Nawab Malik's son, daughter-in-law for allegedly using fake documents in visa application
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Delhi-Centre services row: AAP govt seeks clear demarcation of power, SC reserves verdict
Image of BSF personnel used for representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
BSF seizes Chinese weapons dropped by Pakistan drone 8 km inside Indian territory in Punjab

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp