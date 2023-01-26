Home Entertainment Telugu

Nawazuddin to make his Telugu debut in Venkatesh's 'Saindhav'

'HIT' director Sailesh Kolanu will be helming the film 'Saindhav', which is being produced by Venkat Boyanapalli under the Niharika Entertainment banner.

Published: 26th January 2023 06:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2023 06:07 PM   |  A+A-

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

HYDERABAD: A day after announcing the title and releasing the first glimpse of Tollywood star Venkatesh's 75th film 'Saindhav', the makers have said that Bollywood star Nawazuddin Siddiqui has come on board to play a major role in the movie.

This will be Nawazuddin's debut movie in Telugu. His presence will be a big plus for the movie to appeal to a pan-India audience.

'HIT' director Sailesh Kolanu will be helming the film 'Saindhav', which is being produced by Venkat Boyanapalli under the Niharika Entertainment banner. The film was launched on Thursday.

The title poster and the first glimpse made a good impression. There will be many exciting updates in the coming days. 'Saindhav' is being made on a massive scale with a lavish budget and it is being billed as the most expensive movie ever made for Venkatesh.

It will be released in all southern languages and Hindi.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nawazuddin Siddiqui Saindhav Venkatesh Telugu debut
India Matters
A vehicle burning during the 2002 Gujarat riots. (Photo | PTI)
Gujarat court acquits 22 accused in post-Godhra riots case
Ashish Mishra, the key suspect in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. (File Photo | PTI)
Lakhimpur Kheri violence case: SC grants eight-week interim bail to Ashish Mishra
Students stand outside the JNUSU Office alleging that the JNU administration has cut off electricity supply to prevent the screening of BBC documentary ‘India: The Modi Question’ in New Delhi, Tuesday
Campuses push back on BBC documentary on PM Modi
Delhi HC (File Photo | PTI)
ED can't investigate offences other than money laundering: Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp